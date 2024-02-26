Watch: Shadab Khan congratulates Babar Azam for century in PSL

The video of Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan congratulating his Peshawar Zalmi counterpart Babar Azam for his brilliant century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture is going viral on social media.

Shadab Khan displayed sportsmanship by walking up to Babar Azam and shaking his hand for playing a brilliant innings at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam scored a brilliant century, and Arif Yaqoob returned with a magnificent five-wicket haul to seal a dramatic eight-run win for Peshawar Zalmi over Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi finished at 201-5 in 20 overs courtesy of Babar Azam’s 63-ball 111. His knock included 14 boundaries and two sixes. He was supported by Saim Ayub (38 off 21) as they put on a 77-run opening partnership.

Shadab Khan was the pick of the Islamabad bowlers with his two-wicket haul.

Islamabad United were cruising at 181-3 with Azam Khan (75 off 30) and Colin Munro (71 off 53) in chase of 202-run target. However, Arif Yaqoob changed the complexion by taking four-wickets in the 19th over.

He dismissed Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Hunain Shah and Imad Wasim as Islamabad United were restricted to 193-9 in their 20 overs.