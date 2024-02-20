Watch: Shadab Khan wins contest against Mohammad Rizwan

The video of Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan taking the wicket of his Multan Sultans counterpart Mohammad Rizwan in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 is going viral.

The viral video showed Shadab Khan bowling a brilliant legbreak, and the ball thundered into Mohammad Rizwan’s back pad. The on-field umpire gave it out.

Mohammad Rizwan reviewed the decision, but the referral was rejected as the the ball had pitched in-line with impact being in-line and on top of middle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

Multan Sultans registered a five-wicket win over Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

Islamabad United, being sent to bat first, were dismissed for 144 in 20 overs with Salman Ali Agha scored a half-century. The right handed batter scored 52 off 43 balls with three fours and two sixes to his name.

Jordan Cox played a supporting knock of 28-ball 41 with the help of two boundaries and as many maximums.

Mohammad Ali and Abbas Afridi took three wickets for the hosts.

Multan Sultans successfully chased the 145-run target with five wickets in hand courtesy of Reeza Hendricks’ match winning fifty. He top scored with 46-ball 58 with six fours and a maximums to his name.

He put up a 71-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan who struck six boundaries and two sixes on his way to 33-ball 43.

Naseem Shah bagged two wickets for Islamabad.

