spot_img
Sarfaraz Ahmed wasn’t taken into confidence over removal from captaincy

The management of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators did not take wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed into confidence before removing him as captain, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was leading Quetta Gladiators in the PSL since its inception, was sacked as frontman ahead of PSL 9. South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw will lead the team in the upcoming edition, with Saud Shakeel his deputy.

Source said that the team’s head coach Shane Watson and the rest of the management did not take Sarfaraz Ahmed into confidence before taking the decision.

Under the veteran cricketer’s leadership, the side finished as finalist in the inaugural edition and won the tournament in the following season. They were eliminated in the playoff stage in 2018, before winning their second title in the 2019 edition.

Since then, they haven’t moved past the group stages in the past four editions.

It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Gladiators will start their PSL 9 campaign on February 18 when they play Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

