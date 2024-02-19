Former cricketer Tanveer Ahmed made news for his prediction regarding Sarfaraz Ahmed’s affiliation with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was leading Quetta Gladiators in the PSL since its inception in 2016, was sacked as frontman days before the tournament. He was replaced with South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quetta Gladiators (@quetta.gladiators)

Tanveer Ahmed, on a private channel, claimed Sarfaraz Ahmed was not been leading the franhcise well in the past couple of editor and its Diector Moin Khan had talked about it on television channels on several occasions.

Tanveer Ahmed was of the view that if franchise owner Nadeem Omar had himself announced the decision, he would have to face a lot of criticism by the media, so the Quetta Gladiators’ management decided to save their face and probably delayed their decision till Shane Watson’s arrival.

Related – Sarfaraz Ahmed wasn’t taken into confidence over removal from Quetta Gladiators captaincy

He said Quetta Gladiators could part ways with Sarfaraz Ahmed, adding that he could play less games in the ongoing edition and not be part of the team at all for the next season.

Under the veteran cricketer’s leadership, the side finished as finalist in the inaugural edition and won the tournament in the following season. They were eliminated in the playoff stage in 2018, before winning their second title in the 2019 edition.

Since then, they haven’t moved past the group stages in the past four editions.

It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Gladiators got off to a winning start in PSL 2024 as they won their campaign opener against Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs.