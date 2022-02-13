PSL 7: Umar Akmal’s blistering come-back cameo triggers meme-fest

LAHORE: The blistering knock of Umar Akmal helped his side Quetta Gladiators to win an important encounter against two-time champions, Islamabad United in the 18th match of PSL 7.

Umar Akmal scored 23 off eight comprising three sixes in his aggressive knock. Akmal’s aggressive batting has flooded the internet with interesting memes.

One user shared an edited picture of Akmal with legendary actor Feroze Khan and wrote “Abhi hum zinda hain.”

We all have made lots of meme’s and joke’s on him now it would not be justified if we don’t appreciate his amazing knock of 23 from only 8 balls at such crucial stage.

Very well played indeed https://t.co/vGtzooH8rs — Muhammad Haseeb (@muhammad_haceeb) February 12, 2022

Another user wrote that it is a pleasure to see Shahid Afridi and Umar Akmal together after 2011.

Shahid Afridi and Umar Akmal winning games. We have moved back to 2011. So happy for both of them🤲 #PSL7 — Haroon (@hazharoon) February 12, 2022

ARY News sports anchor Shahid Hashmi wrote: “It was a pleasure to see Umar Akmal hitting sixes. He is still a talent. Apart from his behavior, only Moin Khan could have taken him to his team.”

Nice to see Umar Akmal smashing sixes… he still is a talent minus his attitude … only Moin Khan could have taken him in the side and then in XI… #psl72022 — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) February 12, 2022

Sharing a video of Umar Akmal on the Twitter of Multan Sultans, it was written that “He is thanking to Allah after every hit.”

He is just thanking to Allah after every Hit ☺️

Umar Akmal#QGvsIU pic.twitter.com/Qwci9jjWaa — Multan Sultan 💚🏏🇵🇰 (@username_haseeb) February 12, 2022

One user wrote, “Umar Akmal is back. What a diamond Pakistan cricket has lost.”

Came After 2 Years & Smashed 3 Huge Sixes !!! Umar Akmal Announced His Return With A Bang !!! 😈✍️♥️ pic.twitter.com/uAi2Is0UDn — ᴛᴀحᴀ ッ (@taha_bangash12) February 12, 2022

It should be noted that Umar Akmal played an innings of 23 runs off just 8 balls in the 18th PSL 7 match. His innings included three high sixes.

