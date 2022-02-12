PSL7: Shahid Afridi once again proves class, video goes viral

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi once again proved his class by taking two wickets in their PSL 7 match against Islamabad United in Lahore on Saturday.

Shahid Afridi started off by getting Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan caught for run-a-ball 12. He then bagged the wicket of Mohammad Akhlaq by getting him dismissed LBW for a first-ball duck.

The all-rounder avenged the thrashing he got from Azam Khan in their previous fixture by running out the right-handed batsman with a direct hit for a duck as well.

The netizens were thrilled by the performance. They showed their love for Lala in the comment section.

They humiliated him in the last game he destroyed them in the next game. Just Afridi things. — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) February 12, 2022

The Evergreen Shahid Khan Afridi..

Love Reacts ❣️ pic.twitter.com/6Ke2OTQur1 — Fatima Mohsin 🇵🇰 (@MahamOfficial_2) February 12, 2022

Doctors told me don’t push yourself so hard , but i am enjoying whatever m doing m enjoying myself : Shahid Afridi #PSL7 pic.twitter.com/nFlk0rM73C — TEAM AFRIDI (@TEAM_AFRIDI) February 12, 2022

Shahid Afridi – who has played for Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans in the previous editions of PSL, has 47 wickets to his name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)



The right-handed all-rounder is one of the most celebrated cricketers in history.

He has represented the national side in 524 fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has scored 11,196 runs and taken 541 wickets.

The veteran cricketer has proved his mettle in T20 cricket with 345 wickets and 4399 runs to his name from 328 fixtures.

