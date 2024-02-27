Watch: Usama Mir rattles Lahore Qalandars with brilliant bowling

The video of Multan Sultans spinner Usama Mir’s brilliant bowling performance against defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed Usama Mir taking the wickets of skipper Shaheen Afridi, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz and Zaman Khan.

His brilliant figures of 6-40 helped Multan Sultans clinch a comfortable 60-run win against Lahore Qalandars at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Multan Sultans, electing to bat first, scored 214-4 with wicketkeeper Usman Khan top-scoring with his splendid 96.

His knock came off 55 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes. Iftikhar Ahmed and opener Reeza Hendricks also played impressive knocks of 40 runs each.

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi bagged a two-wicket haul.

Usama Mir’s splendid performance helped Multan Sultans dismiss Lahore Qalandars for 154 in chase of the 215-run target. Opener Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen scored 31 and 30 respectively.

