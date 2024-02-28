Usama Mir’s mother blesses son in PSL match; he takes six-fer

A video of Multan Sultans spinner Usama Mir sharing a heartfelt moment with his mother following the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixture against Lahore Qalandars is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Usama Mir put on a memorable bowling performance to help Mutan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars in their fixture at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. He returned with sublime figures of 6-40 in the one-sided contest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

The viral video, shared by Multan Sultans on their social media profiles, showed their heartwarming interaction following the game.

The clip showed them hugging each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Multan Sultans (@multansultans)

“Nothing tops Mommy Supremacy,” the caption read. “Usama Mir’s mother was in the audience tonight, cheering on his very special achievement.”

It is pertinent to mention that Multan Sultans took one step closer to confirming their spot in the playoff stage by thrashing Lahore Qalandars by 60 runs.

Multan Sultans, electing to bat first, scored 214-4 in their 20 overs courtesy of Usman Khan’s brilliant fifty. He struck 55-ball 96 with 11 fours and two sixes to his name.

Reeza Hendricks and Iftikhar Ahmed chipped in with their impressive 40-run knocks as well.

Skipper Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the Lahore Qalandars bowlers with his two-wicket haul.

Lahore Qalandars were dismissed for just 154 in chase of the 215-run target courtesy of Usama Mir’s brilliance. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 31 off 21 balls with six fours to his name. Rassie van der Dussen struck a boundary and a maximum on his way to 22-ball 30.

Apart from Usama Mir, Faisal Akram took two wickets for the Multan side.

Related – Usama Mir’s hilarious video from BBL 2023-24 goes viral