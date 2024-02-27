Watch: MS batter Usman Khan’s brilliant performance in PSL

The video of Multan Sultans batter Usman Khan’s blistering knock against defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed Usman Khan taking Lahore bowlers to the cleaners with brilliant shots and superb footwork at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

His performance came in a winning cause as Multan Sultans thrashed Lahore Qalandars by 60 runs.

Multan Sultans, electing to bat first, scored 214-4 in their 20 overs courtesy of Usman Khan’s brilliant fifty. He struck 55-ball 96 with 11 fours and two sixes to his name.

Reeza Hendricks and Iftikhar Ahmed chipped in with their impressive 40-run knocks as well.

Skipper Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with his two-wicket haul.

Usama Mir bagged a six-wicket haul as Multan Sultans dismissed Lahore Qalandars for just 154 in chase of the 215-run target.

Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 31 off 21 balls with six fours to his name. Rassie van der Dussen struck a boundary and a maximum on his way to 22-ball 30.

Apart from Usama Mir, Faisal Akram took two wickets for the Multan side.

