Why are people not attending PSL matches in Karachi? Wasim Akram explains

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram revealed the reason for low crowd turnout in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 fixtures in Karachi.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted two PSL 2024 fixtures so far. Despite the fixtures existing entertaining affairs, the crowd turnout was relatively low compared to Lahore and Multan.

Fakhar-e-Alam – who is hosting the A Sports show ‘The Pavilion’ with legendary cricketers Wasim Akram along with Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali as the panelists – shared a video about ‘The Pavilion’ team returning without watching the game due to the traffic and security arrangements.

Wasim Akram said that the prospect of reaching the National Bank Stadium to watch the game was a nightmare, adding that they were struck in traffic for 90 minutes but returned to the studios as they couldn’t get to the venue.

The legendary cricketer sarcastically said that containers are considered to be the ideal solution of problems. He also stated that they have realized that why the crowd turnout has been low.

Fakhar-e-Alam, in the caption, said they tried their best to get to National Stadium Karachi and it was a terrible experience.

“No defined routes anywhere and every side we tried was closed off with containers causing massive traffic congestion,” he stated. “Authorities are requested to make a sensible traffic flow plan. This is why crowds are missing in Karachi. Most people just can’t get to the stadium.”