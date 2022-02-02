PSL7: Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed angrily reacts to Salman Butt’s vlog

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter gave a befitting response to his teammate Salman Butt after being criticized for his captaincy qualities.

The left-handed batter, in a vlog, said that the Quetta Gladiators captain imposes his decision on the side instead of consulting with his players.

Salman Butt said that his teammate should focus on his performance instead of criticizing others.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, in his reply, maintained that a guy who sold his nation while on duty should have no right to comment on someone’s intentions.

“Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai,” wrote Sarfaraz while taking a dig at the former Pakistan captain.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the Green Shirts to its first ICC Champions Trophy win back in 2017, was taunting the left-handed batter for his spot-fixing scandal.

Salman Butt and pacers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were found guilty of spot-fixing during the 2010 Test series against then-hosts England.

On the other hand, former fast-bowler Tanveer Ahmed asked why there is a need to remind the trio Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Aamir of their actions when they have served the punishment already.

“I am not supporting Salman Butt but Sarfraz Ahmed needs to change his attitude on the field,” he added.

The former fast bowler said that Sarfraz Ahmed should focus on his performance in the event, adding that many players are excluded due to their performance.

