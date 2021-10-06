Sarfaraz Ahmed’s son is fast-bowler in the making

Pakistan cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed is a prolific cricketer now his son Abdullah is turning out to be an emerging cricketer as well.

A video of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s son showing his fast bowling skill is making rounds on social media.

The clip shows Abdullah bowling an outswinger to former cricketer Basit Ali. The ball swings away from the batsman and beats him. He goes up to Basit to celebrate and they give a high five to each other.

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir was impressed by his talent and said that he will be part of the national team in the future.

Earlier, a clip of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s son playing a shot and running between the wickets went viral on social media platforms.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is one of the most successful captains in cricket history. He was the captain of the Pakistan side that won the 2006 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Sarfaraz Ahmed later went on to lead the Green Shirt to victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Moreover, Pakistan won 11 consecutive T20 series under his leadership from 2016 till 2019. It looks like Abdullah is also following in his father’s footsteps and may be seen in the national team in the future.

