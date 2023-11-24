PSM staffers seize vehicle loaded with stolen raw materials

KARACHI: Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) staffers confiscated a driver along with his vehicle which was loaded with stolen raw materials including iron and copper, ARY News reported on Friday.

A vehicle loaded with stolen raw materials was confiscated in PSM premises by the staffers.

The driver was allegedly transporting expensive raw materials and scrap including iron, copper and other items to different go-downs after stealing them from the state-owned steel mill.

In a video statement, the accused driver admitted that expensive items of the PSM were being stolen and transported to different go-downs. “First, the stolen items are being dumped in Pipri, Marri Goth and other areas and later, they were sold to other go-downs.”

The accused man was handed over to the Bin Qasim police. Police said that interrogation of the driver was underway and his accomplices will also be arrested soon.

Last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had expedited probe into theft cases worth billions in the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

According to the FIA officials, the agency will collect details of PSM theft cases from Sindh police. The FIA officials will collect complete records of the PSM offices and scrap. A list of PSM CEOs from 2010 was also compiled in connection with the investigation into the theft cases.

Moreover, another list was compiled containing 208 contractual and 592 daily wage employees.

The agency had also collected store records of the steel mill from 2017 to 2022. The FIA officials had recorded statements of 12 officers and employees.