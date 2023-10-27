PSO’s outstanding dues surge past Rs. 700bln

KARACHI: The outstanding dues of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) from various governments and private sectors have now surged past a staggering Rs 700 billion, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to recent reports, PSO is in the process of collecting a staggering Rs 765 billion from a range of sources, including government entities and other institutions.

Among the notable debtors, Northern Sui stands out with a liability of Rs 487 billion owed to PSO, emphasizing the colossal amounts involved in these transactions.

The power sector carries a substantial liability of Rs 184 billion, adding more financial complexity faced by PSO.

However, in the past ten days, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) paid over Rs 1.4 billion to PSO, while the national flag carrier still owes Rs 26.8 billion to PSO.

Besides PIA, other institutions collectively owe PSO a substantial sum of Rs 669 billion.