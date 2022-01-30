Monday, January 31, 2022
Salah Uddin

Sit-in against Sindh LG law: PPP delegation holds talks with PSP leaders

KARACHI: A delegation of ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Nasir Hussain Shah has met Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) leaders at the sit-in venue who are protesting against the Sindh local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PPP delegation led by Nasir Hussain Shah and other members including Waqar Mehdi and others held talks with Mustafa Kamal-led PSP leaders at the sit-in venue on Sunday late night.

Earlier, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal converted the party’s protest rally into a sit-in at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk near Governor House today to demand the withdrawal of the controversial Sindh LG law.

READ: SINDH LG LAW: PSP CHIEF MUSTAFA KAMAL CONVERTS PROTEST RALLY INTO SIT-IN

Mustafa Kamal-led Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) held a protest at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk near Governor House on Sunday evening to demand the withdrawal of the controversial Sindh LG law.

Kamal announced converting the protest rally into a sit-in at Fawara Chowk until they are being heard by the Sindh chief minister. Mustafa Kamal said that PSP workers will hold a peaceful sit-in and would not advance towards the CM House.

He said that the powers and resources must be given to the elected representatives on the grassroots level. He said that PSP rejected both LG laws passed in 2013 and 2017.

Salah Uddin

