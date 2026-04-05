PSV Eindhoven take title in Netherlands as Feyenoord fail to win

PSV Eindhoven were crowned Dutch champions on Sunday for a third ‌successive season when their nearest challengers, Feyenoord, failed to win at Volendam.

The goalless draw left PSV, who had won 4-3 at home to Utrecht on Saturday, with an ​unassailable lead with five matches left in this season’s Eredivisie.

PSV advanced ​to 71 points from 29 games on Saturday, meaning Feyenoord ⁠had to win to keep alive their slim hopes, but the draw ​at Volendam left them with 54 points – 17 points adrift.

PSV’s triumph set off ​immediate celebrations in the streets of Eindhoven, where fans had been waiting in expectation of Feyenoord’s failure to win.

Saturday’s win virtually assured them of the title given a much superior ​goal difference with PSV +42 to Feyenoord’s +21 but Sunday’s draw for Feyenoord confirmed PSV’s success.

It is the third ​time in the club’s history that PSV have won three championships in a row. They ‌won ⁠four in a row between 1986 and 1989 and again four on the trot between 2005 and 2008 and now have a total of 27 league titles, bettered only by Ajax Amsterdam’s tally of 36.

PSV will compete in the Champions ​League group phase ​for the fourth ⁠successive campaign next season. The runners-up also go into the 2026-27 group phase and the third-place finishers into the third qualifying round.

Feyenoord are only ​one point above surprise package NEC Nijmegen with Twente ​moving up ⁠to fourth spot after beating Ajax 2-1 away on Saturday.

PSV will be presented with the trophy on Tuesday at a ceremony at Philips Stadion. A blemish ⁠on their ​celebrations is the cruciate ligament injury sustained ​by captain Jerdy Schouten against FC Utrecht, which means the 29-year-old midfielder will miss the World ​Cup in June.