PSX closes on negative note, loses 1,047 points

KARACHI: The KSE-100 of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) concluded on a negative note on Monday after losing 1,047.71 points with a negative change of 1.44 percent and closed at 71,695.03 points against 72,742.74 points the previous trading day, ARY News reported.

In today’s trading session, the 100-index of PSX shows a range of movement, with the high surpassing all-time at 73,300.75 points and the low recorded at 71,602.94 points.

A total of 613,314,754 shares valuing Rs 26.314 billion were traded during the day as compared to 541,144,650 shares valuing Rs 22.589 billion the last day.

Some 385 companies transacted their shares in the stock market 133 of them recorded gains and 231 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 21 remained unchanged.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the last business day of the week, the PSX touched new heights on Friday, gaining 771.35 points with a positive change of 1.07 percent and closed at 72,742.75 points against 71,971.40 points the previous trading day.

