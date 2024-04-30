PSX continues bearish trend, loses 592.49 points

KARACHI: On the second business day of the week, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend after losing 592.49 points with a negative change of 0.83 percent and closed at 71,102.54 points against 71,695.03 points the previous trading day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In today’s trading session, the KSE-100 benchmark of PSX shows a range of movement, with the high recorded at 72,119.65 points and the low registered at 71,059.62 points.

Meanwhile, a total of 232,912,683 shares valuing Rs 15.33 billion were traded during the day as compared to 613,314,754 shares valuing Rs 26.314 billion on the last day.

Some 383 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, with 122 of them recording gains and 244 sustaining losses, whereas the prices of 27 remained unchanged.

The trading session experienced a downturn after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced its monetary policy, maintaining the policy rate at 22 percent for the seventh consecutive session.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 of the PSX concluded on a negative note after losing 1,047.71 points with a negative change of 1.44 percent and closed at 71,695.03 points against 72,742.74 points the previous trading day.

In today’s trading session, the 100-index of PSX shows a range of movement, with the high surpassing all-time at 73,300.75 points and the low recorded at 71,602.94 points.

A total of 613,314,754 shares valuing Rs 26.314 billion were traded during the day as compared to 541,144,650 shares valuing Rs 22.589 billion the last day.

Some 385 companies transacted their shares in the stock market 133 of them recorded gains and 231 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 21 remained unchanged.