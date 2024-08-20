PSX continues downward trend, sheds 84.82 pts

KARACHI: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 84.82 points, showing a negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 77,745.52 points against 77,830.34 points on the last working day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A total of 380,717,441 shares were traded during the day as compared to 471,749,071 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.237 billion against Rs 16.915 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 196 of them recorded gains and 183 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 67 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier on Monday, the 100 Index of PSX witnessed a downward trend, losing 214.97 points, a negative change of 0.28 percent, before closing at 77,830.34 points against 78,045.31 points on the last working day.

A total of 471,749,071 shares were traded during the day as compared to 600,719,724 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.915 billion against Rs 21.071 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 115 of them recorded gains and 275 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.