PSX witnesses downward trend, sheds 214 pts

KARACHI: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a downward trend on Monday, losing 214.97 points, a negative change of 0.28 percent, before closing at 77,830.34 points against 78,045.31 points on the last working day, ARY News reported.

A total of 471,749,071 shares were traded during the day as compared to 600,719,724 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.915 billion against Rs 21.071 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 115 of them recorded gains and 275 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.

Last week, the KSE 100-Index of the PSX witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 228.56 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 78,105.98 points against 77,877.42 points against the last working day.

A total of 591,065,051 shares were traded during the day as compared to 604,144,238 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 20.102 billion against Rs 19.981 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 162 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.