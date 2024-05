PSX hits record high as KSE-100 index surpasses 74,500 points

KARACHI: The KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish trend, hitting the record high mark of 74,575.30 points before closing at 74,531.19 points with a gain of 732.08 points as compared to 73,799.11 points of the previous trading day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A total of 574,182,210 shares valuing Rs 23.425 billion were traded during the day as compared to 721,597,885 shares valuing Rs 25.649 billion the last day.

Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 189 of them recorded gains and 178 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 20 remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 index crossed the 74,000 mark during intraday trade, before settling at 73,799.11 points after gaining 713.61 points against 73,085.50 points the previous trading day.

At the close of the trading day, the 100-index ended below the 74,000 mark as investors opted to book profits at the peak level.

Meanwhile, a total of 721,597,885 shares valuing Rs 25.649 billion were traded during the day as compared to the 741,196,400 shares valuing Rs 25.268 billion the previous day.

Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market with 241 of them recorded gains and 120 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 26 remained unchanged.