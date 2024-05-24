PSX hits record high, gains 868 points

KARACHI: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday touched a new record high of 76,248.75 points during the intraday session, before settling at 75,983.03 points, with an increase of 868.56 points, or 1.16 percent, from the previous close of 75,114.47 points, ARY News reported.

Some 609,848,980 shares valuing Rs 23.580 billion were traded during the day as compared to 758,944,398 shares valuing Rs 16.708 billion the previous day.

During the last business day, the index recorded a low of 75,263.05 points against a high of 76,248.75 points.

Some 382 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 215 recorded gains and 144 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 23 companies remained unchanged.

This surge in the KSE 100 index reflects positive investor sentiment and robust market activity, signaling confidence in the economic outlook.

The significant movement also indicates strong buying interest across various sectors.

A day earlier, the 100-Index of the PSX turned positive, gaining 157.80 points, a positive change of 0.21 percent, closing at 75,114.47 points against 74,956.67 points the previous trading day.

A total of 758,944,398 shares valuing Rs 16.708 billion were traded during the day as compared to 584,484,020 shares valuing Rs 17.714 billion on the last day.

Some 376 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 192 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 28 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier in the week, the 100-Index of the PSX experienced a bullish trend, gaining 122.77 points, a positive change of 0.16 percent, before closing at 75,206.77 points against 75,084.00 points the previous trading day.

During intraday trade, the index witnessed a bullish trend, recording a high of 75,482.46 points and a low of 74,958.09 points before settling at 75,206.77 points.

A total of 462,304,427 shares valuing Rs 15.871 billion were traded during the day as compared to 375,359,048 shares valuing Rs 16.301 billion the last day.