PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 157 points

KARACHI: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday turned positive, gaining 157.80 points, a positive change of 0.21 percent, closing at 75,114.47 points against 74,956.67 points the previous trading day, ARY News reported.

A total of 758,944,398 shares valuing Rs 16.708 billion were traded during the day as compared to 584,484,020 shares valuing Rs 17.714 billion on the last day.

Some 376 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 192 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 28 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier in the week, the 100-Index of the PSX experienced a bullish trend, gaining 122.77 points, a positive change of 0.16 percent, before closing at 75,206.77 points against 75,084.00 points the previous trading day.

During intraday trade, the index witnessed a bullish trend, recording a high of 75,482.46 points and a low of 74,958.09 points before settling at 75,206.77 points.

A total of 462,304,427 shares valuing Rs 15.871 billion were traded during the day as compared to 375,359,048 shares valuing Rs 16.301 billion the last day.

Some 381 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 174 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 23 companies remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 index of the PSX experienced a bearish trend, losing 258.34 points with a negative change of 0.34 percent, before closing at 75,084 points.