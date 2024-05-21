PSX turns bullish, gains 122.77 points

KARACHI: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 122.77 points, a positive change of 0.16 percent, before closing at 75,206.77 points against 75,084.00 points the previous trading day, ARY News reported.

During intraday trade, the index witnessed bullish trend, recording a high of 75,482.46 points and a low of 74,958.09 points before settling at 75,206.77 points.

A total of 462,304,427 shares valuing Rs 15.871 billion were traded during the day as compared to 375,359,048 shares valuing Rs 16.301 billion the last day.

Some 381 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 174 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 23 companies remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 index of the PSX experienced a bearish trend, losing 258.34 points with a negative change of 0.34 percent, before closing at 75,084 points.

During intraday trade, the index showed a mixed trajectory, hitting a high of 75,618.49 points and a low of 74,734.24 points before settling at 75,084 points.

A total of 375,359,048 shares valuing Rs 16,301 billion were traded during the day as compared to the 496,699,517 shares valuing Rs 17.631 billion the previous day.

Some 378 companies transacted their shares in the stock market with 137 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 20 remained unchanged.

However, on the last business day of the week, the KSE-100 Index of the PSX continued its upward trajectory, gaining 411.65 points with a positive change of 0.55 percent before settling at 75,342.34 points, the all-time high in history, against the previous close of 74,930.69 points.

During the intraday trade, the 100-Index experienced a mixed trend with the high recorded at 75,401.11 points while the low recorded at 74,947.71 points.