PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 258.34 pts

KARACHI: After witnessing a bullish trend last week, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday experienced a bearish trend, losing 258.34 points with a negative change of 0.34 percent, before closing at 75,084 points compared to the previous day’s close of 75,342.34 points, ARY News reported.

During intraday trade, the index showed a mixed trajectory, hitting a high of 75,618.49 points and a low of 74,734.24 points before settling at 75,084 points.

A total of 375,359,048 shares valuing Rs 16,301 billion were traded during the day as compared to the 496,699,517 shares valuing Rs 17.631 billion the previous day.

Some 378 companies transacted their shares in the stock market with 137 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 20 remained unchanged.

However, on the last business day of the week, the KSE-100 Index of the PSX continued its upward trajectory, gaining 411.65 points with a positive change of 0.55 percent before settling at 75,342.34 points, the all-time high in history, against the previous close of 74,930.69 points.

During the intraday trade, the 100-Index experienced a mixed trend with the high recorded at 75,401.11 points while the low recorded at 74,947.71 points.

A total of 496,699,517 shares valuing Rs 17.631 billion were traded during the day as compared to the 407,625,139 shares valuing Rs 16.9 billion that were traded the previous day.

Meanwhile, a total of 384 companies transacting their shares in the stock market; 212 of them recorded gains and 151 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 21 remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 index of the PSX maintained a bullish trend, gaining 266.71 points, a positive change of 0.36 percent, before closing at 74,930.69 points against 74,663.98 points the previous trading day, ARY News reported.

During the intraday trade, the 100-Index experienced a mixed trend with the high recorded at 75,029.03 points while the low recorded at 74,450.25 points.

A total of 407,625,139 shares valuing Rs 16.9 billion were traded during the day with 377 companies transacting their shares in the stock market; 161 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 22 remained unchanged.