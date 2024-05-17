PSX continues upward trend, gains 411.65 points

KARACHI: On the last business day of the week, the KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward trajectory, gaining 411.65 points with a positive change of 0.55 percent before settling at 75,342.34 points, the all-time high in history, against the previous close of 74,930.69 points, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the intraday trade, the 100-Index experienced a mixed trend with the high recorded at 75,401.11 points while the low recorded at 74,947.71 points.

A total of 496,699,517 shares valuing Rs 17.631 billion were traded during the day as compared to the 407,625,139 shares valuing Rs 16.9 billion were traded the previous day.

Meanwhile, a total of 384 companies transacting their shares in the stock market; 212 of them recorded gains and 151 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 21 remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 index of the PSX maintained a bullish trend, gaining 266.71 points, a positive change of 0.36 percent, before closing at 74,930.69 points against 74,663.98 points the previous trading day, ARY News reported.

During the intraday trade, the 100-Index experienced a mixed trend with the high recorded at 75,029.03 points while the low recorded at 74,450.25 points.

A total of 407,625,139 shares valuing Rs 16.9 billion were traded during the day with 377 companies transacting their shares in the stock market; 161 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 22 remained unchanged.

Earlier in the week, the KSE-100 index of the PSX continued its bullish trend, hitting the record high mark of 74,575.30 points before closing at 74,531.19 points with a gain of 732.08 points as compared to 73,799.11 points of the previous trading day.

A total of 574,182,210 shares valuing Rs 23.425 billion were traded during the day as compared to 721,597,885 shares valuing Rs 25.649 billion the last day.

Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 189 of them recorded gains and 178 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 20 remained unchanged.

While during the first business day of the week, the KSE-100 index crossed the 74,000 mark during intraday trade, before settling at 73,799.11 points after gaining 713.61 points against 73,085.50 points the previous trading day.

At the close of the trading day, the 100-index ended below the 74,000 mark as investors opted to book profits at the peak level.

Meanwhile, a total of 721,597,885 shares valuing Rs 25.649 billion were traded during the day as compared to the 741,196,400 shares valuing Rs 25.268 billion the previous day.

Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market with 241 of them recorded gains and 120 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 26 remained unchanged.