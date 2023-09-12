PSX: KSE-100 closed with a negative note, dropping 0.78pc

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed with a negative note on Tuesday dropping 0.78 percent, closing at 45,508.39 points, ARY News reported.

After the notable fluctuations in the stock market, the current KSE-100 index opened at 45,902.72 points, experiencing a negative change of -357.34 points, marking a percent decrease of -0.78 percent, and closed at 45,508.39 points.

A total trading volume of 126,341,546 shares was recorded, amounting to a value of 4,987,457,195 units.

In terms of market trade, a total number of 293 trades were witnessed where the share of 73 company advances, 195 decline and 25 remained unchanged.