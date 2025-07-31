PSX stays bullish amid Pakistan-US trade deal

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stayed bullish on Thursday with its benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 978.17 more points, a positive of 0.71 percent against the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 139,390.42 points as compared to 138,412.25 points on Wednesday, the last trading day.

During the day, a total of 577,348,593 shares were traded compared to 425,836,625 shares from the previous trading day. Meanwhile, the value of shares was Rs 36.348 billion, in contrast to Rs 24.999 billion on the last trading day.

A total of 483 companies traded their shares on the stock market, with 235 experiencing gains, 215 facing losses, and the share prices of 33 companies remaining steady.

The highest increase in share price was recorded by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which rose by Rs 477.94 to close at Rs 33,497.96. Following this, Pakistan Services Limited saw its share price rise by Rs 36.02 to reach Rs 1,015.01.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB experienced the largest drop in share price, decreasing by Rs2,542.49 to close at Rs28,756.51. This was followed by SS Oil Mills Limited, which saw a decline of Rs60.84 in its share price, closing at Rs730.24.