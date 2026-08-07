The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) market ended lower on the final trading day of the week, on Friday, 7 August 2026, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 346 points to close at 181,430.

The decline pushed the index below the 181,500 mark, reversing gains from the previous session when it had closed at 181,776.

Read Also: PSX witnesses downward trend as KSE-100 Index loses 495 Points

During the trading activity in PSX, shares worth Rs.33 billion changed hands. A total of 708.8 million shares were traded during the session.

Overall, 563 companies traded on the market. Share prices of 207 companies advanced, while 260 declined. The remaining stocks were unchanged.