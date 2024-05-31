PSX maintains bullish trend, gains over 1000 points

KARACHI: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintain bullish trend witnessed a gain of 41.82 points on Friday, a positive change of 1000.35 percent, before closing at 75,878.47 points against 74,878.12 points the previous day, ARY News reported.

During the intraday session, the 100-index experienced a mixed trend with a high recorded at 75,953.74 points while the lowest was recorded at 74,989.26 points before settling at 75,878.47 points.

A total of 523,299,973 shares valuing Rs 20.574 billion were traded during the day compared to 410,575,241 shares valuing Rs 14.922 billion the previous day.

As many as 431 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 234 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 57 companies remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the 100-index of the PSX witnessed a gain of 41.82 points, a slight positive change of 0.06 percent, before closing at 74,878.12 points against 74,836.30 points the previous day.

During the intraday session, the 100-index experienced a mixed trend with a high recorded at 75,300.03 points while the lowest was recorded at 74,585.35 points before settling at 74,878.12 points.

A total of 410,575,241 shares valuing Rs 14.922 billion were traded during the day as compared to 408,073,662 shares valuing Rs 16.500 billion the previous day.

As many as 413 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 161 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.