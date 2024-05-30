PSX turns positive, gains 41.82 points

KARACHI: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a gain of 41.82 points, a slight positive change of 0.06 percent, before closing at 74,878.12 points against 74,836.30 points the previous day, ARY News reported.

During the intraday session, the 100-index experienced a mixed trend with a high recorded at 75,300.03 points while the lowest was recorded at 74,585.35 points before settling at 74,878.12 points.

A total of 410,575,241 shares valuing Rs 14.922 billion were traded during the day as compared to 408,073,662 shares valuing Rs 16.500 billion the previous day.

As many as 413 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 161 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier, on the first business day of the current week, the KSE-100 index of the PSX experienced negative trend, losing 465.55 points before closing at 75,517.48 points against the previous close of 75,983.03 points.

Some 446,071,483 shares valuing Rs 16.406 billion were traded during the day as compared to 609,848,980 shares valuing Rs 23.580 billion the previous day.

During the intraday session, the index recorded a high of 76,187.44 points against a high of 75,485.62 points.

Some 405 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 123 recorded gains and 230 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 52 companies remained unchanged.