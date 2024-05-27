PSX witnesses negative trend, loses 465 points

KARACHI: On the first business day of the week, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced negative trend, losing 465.55 points before closing at 75,517.48 points against the previous close of 75,983.03 points, ARY News reported on Monday.

Some 446,071,483 shares valuing Rs 16.406 billion were traded during the day as compared to 609,848,980 shares valuing Rs 23.580 billion the previous day.

During the intraday session, the index recorded a high of 76,187.44 points against a high of 75,485.62 points.

Some 405 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 123 recorded gains and 230 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 52 companies remained unchanged.

Last week, the KSE-100 index of the PSX touched a new record high of 76,248.75 points during the intraday session, before settling at 75,983.03 points, with an increase of 868.56 points, or 1.16 percent, from the previous close of 75,114.47 points.

Some 609,848,980 shares valuing Rs 23.580 billion were traded during the day as compared to 758,944,398 shares valuing Rs 16.708 billion the previous day.

During the last business day, the index recorded a low of 75,263.05 points against a high of 76,248.75 points.

Some 382 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 215 recorded gains and 144 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 23 companies remained unchanged.

This surge in the KSE 100 index reflects positive investor sentiment and robust market activity, signaling confidence in the economic outlook.

The significant movement also indicates strong buying interest across various sectors.