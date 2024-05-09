PSX turns bullish, gains merely 56 points

KARACHI: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday experienced bullish trend, gaining merely 56 points, with a change of 0.08 percent, after closing at 72,658.05 points against the previous day’s close of 72,601.81 points, ARY News reported.

In today’s trading session, the 100 index witnessed a bearish trend during intraday with a high recorded at 72,889.78 points and a low of 72,325.34 points was recorded before settling at 72,658.05 points.

A total of 235,199,535 shares valuing Rs 11.8 billion were traded during the day as compared to 970,325,029 shares valuing Rs 23.514 billion the last day.

Some 375 companies transacted their shares in the stock market with 218 recording gains and 125 sustained losses, whereas the prices 32 remained unchanged.

