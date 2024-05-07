PSX witnesses mixed trend, loss 3.04 points

KARACHI: After witnessing a mixed trend throughout the day, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a nominal loss of 3.04 points, closing at 72,761.20 points against 72,764.24 points the previous trading day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In today’s trading session, the KSE-100 benchmark exhibited mixed movement with a high recorded at 73,260.08 points and a low of 72,707.95 points before settling at 72,761.19 points.

A total of 621,826,404 shares valuing Rs 24.970 billion were traded during the day as compared to 578,388,643 shares valuing Rs 24.518 billion the last day.

Some 377 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 200 of them recorded gains and 154 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 23 remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 index of the PSX experienced a bullish trend on the first business day of the week, gaining 862.15 points, which amounted to a positive change of 1.20 percent.

This marks an increase from the index’s closing level of 71,902.09 points recorded during the previous trading day.

Trading activity saw a total turnover of 578,388,643 shared value at Rs 24.518 billion as compared to 452,155,229 shares valuing Rs 24.542 billion on the last day.

A total of 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 258 of them recorded gains and 108 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 23 remained unchanged.