PSX weekly report: KSE-100 closes at record high

KARACHI: After the increase of 2000 points in the past week, the KSE-100 index closed at a six-year recorded highest of 49493 points, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting PSX’s weekly report.

According to the details, the KSE-100 benchmark closed at 49493 points which is recorded as the highest in the past six years, however, the highest level of the KSE-100 index was recorded at 49520 points, meanwhile, the lowest weekly level in the stock market was 47217 points.

During the week, a total of 1.87 billion stocks were bought and sold in the market, while PSX’s one-week business value stood at Rs 55.55 billion, the weekly report stated.

However, the market capitalization increased by 262 points in a week and stood at Rs 7,286 billion at the end of the business week.

READ: PSX weekly report: KSE-100 index gains by 126 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a positive trend closed at an increase of 661 points during the past week.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 42,323.84 points intraday high and 41,963.55 points intraday low before closing at 42,241.98 points, up 148.18 points or 1.60 percent.

Despite some fluctuations, the KSE-100 index remained within the range of 756 points during the business week.

