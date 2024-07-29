PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 798 points

KARACHI: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 798.23 points, a positive change of 1.02 percent before settling at 78,827.74 points against 78,029.51 points on the last working day, ARY News reported.

During the intraday trade the 100-index touched the high at 79,055.99 points and the lowest was recorded at 78,016.29 points before closing at 78,827.74 points.

A total of 371,087,020 shares were traded during the day as compared to 278,327,575 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.156 billion against Rs 11.621 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 437 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 252 of them recorded gains and 129 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

Last week, the 100-index of PSX remained bearish on the last business day of the week, losing 439.83 points, a negative change of 0.56 percent, before closing at 78,029.50 points.

During the trading session, a total of 278,327,575 shares were traded during the day as compared to 327,279,993 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.621 billion against Rs 15.283 billion on the last trading day.

The KSE-100 market witnessed highest of 78,569.88 points and a lowest of 77,921.47 points during intraday trade,

However, as many as 429 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 114 of them recorded gains and 255 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.