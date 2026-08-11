Selling or handing over your mobile phone for repair may seem like a routine task, but it can expose your personal and sensitive information if proper precautions are not taken.

Smartphones often contain private photographs, contacts, messages, documents, passwords, and access to social media and other online accounts.

To protect your privacy, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recommends taking the following steps before handing over your device:

Factory reset

Before selling or handing over your phone, PTA has advised users for factory reset as modern software can help the people to recover your personal data after a normal reset

Protect your data

Ensure that your phone is fully encrypted before applying a factory reset.

Overwrite data

After factory reset of the phone, transfer some videos and photo to the cellphone again and apply factory reset again.

Backup

Securely save your photographs, contacts, documents, and other essential files before removing them from the device.

Read more: PTA tightens SIM card sale and issuance rules

کیا آپ کو معلوم ہے کہ فیکٹری ری سیٹ کے بعد بھی آپ کا ذاتی ڈیٹا دوبارہ حاصل کیا جا سکتا ہے؟

دیکھیں، چند آسان اقدامات کے ذریعے آپ اپنی پرائیویسی کا تحفظ کیسے یقینی بنا سکتے ہیں۔#ڈیٹا_پرائیویسی #PrivacyMatters #ProtectYourData #DigitalSafety #OnlineSecurity #DataProtection… pic.twitter.com/lJiV6w4ALV — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 10, 2026

Remove SIM and memory cards

Take out your SIM card and any external memory card before handing over the phone.

These simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk of data theft, privacy breaches, and unauthorized access.

Whether you are selling your phone, giving it away, or submitting it for repair, taking a few minutes to secure your personal information can protect you from potential problems in the future.