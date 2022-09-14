PTA announces restoration of telecom services in more flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday announced that it has restored telecom services in more flood hit areas after reducing non-functional sites to 163, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from its handle, PTA said that continued efforts by the authority and telecom operators to restore connectivity in flood affected areas has resulted in further reduction of non-functional sites count to 163.

“Work is in progress for complete restoration of telecom services in flood affected areas on top priority,” it said.

فی الوقت سندھ میں 129 سیل سائٹس اور بلوچستان میں 34 سائٹس غیر فعال اور سیلابی پانی کی وجہ سے ناقابل رسائی ہیں لیکن آس پاس کی دیگر آپریشنل سائٹس کے ذریعے اس بات کو یقینی بنایا جا رہا ہے کہ مواصلاتی تعطل نہ ہو۔ — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) September 14, 2022



The PTA shared that currently, 129 cell sites in Sindh and 34 in Balochistan are affected and inaccessible due to flood water but other operational sites in the vicinity ensure that there is no communication blackout.

“PTA is continuously monitoring the situation and will continue to update the public about the restoration of left over sites.”

Previously, the PTA informed that basic infrastructure was damaged at multiple telecom sites across the country due to heavy rainfall and floods. Optical fibres were also damaged due to landslides in northern areas of the country, it added.

On August 27, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority told that the internet and telecommunication services were suspended in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after being hit by flash floods.

Heavy rain and floods have resulted in connectivity issues across the country, the PTA told.

Comments