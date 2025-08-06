PTA blocks 184 gambling websites, apps

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked several websites and mobile applications associated with gambling and betting activities, the cabinet division told the National Assembly on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

During a session of the National Assembly, the Cabinet Division submitted a written response stating that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked several betting websites and apps.

According to the Minister In-Charge of the Cabinet Division, a total of 184 gambling-related websites and apps have been blocked to date. However, taking legal action against individuals involved in these activities falls outside the jurisdiction of the PTA, the response clarified.

The Cabinet Division further stated that all institutions have been directed not to enter into agreements with companies involved in gambling activities.

It was also noted that the PTA’s authority to remove or block illegal online content is limited under current regulations.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued a warning to people involved in sharing illegal content on social media platforms.

In its official statement, the PTA cautioned users to refrain from posting or promoting unlawful online content.

It reiterated that while freedom of expression is a fundamental right, the misuse of this right to spread illegal content or engage in prohibited activities will not be tolerated.

The authority outlined that sharing blasphemous content, insulting religions, prophets, or sacred figures, inciting violence against individuals or institutions, spreading hatred or false propaganda against defense and national institutions, as well as circulating obscene, immoral content or fake news is illegal under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and is a punishable offense.