PTA warns against illegal online content sharing

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning to people involved in sharing illegal content on social media platforms.

In its official statement, the PTA cautioned users to refrain from posting or promoting unlawful online content.

It reiterated that while freedom of expression is a fundamental right, the misuse of this right to spread illegal content or engage in prohibited activities will not be tolerated.

The authority outlined that sharing blasphemous content, insulting religions, prophets, or sacred figures, inciting violence against individuals or institutions, spreading hatred or false propaganda against defense and national institutions, as well as circulating obscene, immoral content or fake news is illegal under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and is a punishable offense.

PTA urged citizens to report such content through the PTA CMS mobile app in the interest of public safety and national peace. The public is advised: “Be alert, stay safe.”

Read more: PTA warns public against fake courier messages

Additionally, the PTA recently issued another advisory, warning users to stay vigilant against suspicious messages sent in the name of courier companies, which often involve fake verification codes.

PTA also cautioned that fraudsters posing as courier service representatives are sending deceptive messages to extract personal and sensitive information from users, often under the pretense of payment or parcel delivery. These messages may request users to share verification codes, click on suspicious links, or receive fraudulent calls intended to gain unauthorized access to their accounts.

PTA asserted that such messages are fake and have no affiliation with any legitimate courier service or official institution.

It urged users not to share verification codes with anyone and to ignore unsolicited messages or calls requesting personal details.