PTA warns public against fake courier messages

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has cautioned the public regarding fraudulent messages impersonating courier services, in which users are asked to enter verification codes.

These deceptive communications, which have been circulating widely, prompt users to enter verification codes, posing a significant risk to personal security.

The PTA advised against sharing any codes received via SMS or messaging apps, as these may be used for unauthorized access. “Legitimate courier companies do not require recipients to input codes for parcel delivery.”

The authority said that it remains committed to protecting consumers from digital fraud and urges the public to verify the authenticity of such messages before responding.

Earlier, the PTA issued a public warning regarding the increasing misuse of fake WhatsApp accounts aimed at misleading and defrauding citizens.

According to the PTA, fraudulent WhatsApp messages containing suspicious links are being circulated, often warning users that their accounts will be suspended due to policy violations. These deceptive messages urge users to click on fake links under the guise of “security verification.”

The PTA noted that such messages are being sent from both local and international numbers, but clarified that WhatsApp does not issue messages of this nature.

The authority urged that clicking on suspicious links may lead to data theft or account hacking.

In light of this, the PTA has strongly advised users to avoid engaging with suspicious messages, refrain from clicking on any unverified links, and immediately block any questionable numbers.