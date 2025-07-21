PTA warns public against fraudulent WhatsApp messages

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a public warning regarding the increasing misuse of fake WhatsApp accounts aimed at misleading and defrauding citizens.

According to the PTA, fraudulent WhatsApp messages containing suspicious links are being circulated, often warning users that their accounts will be suspended due to policy violations. These deceptive messages urge users to click on fake links under the guise of “security verification.”

The PTA noted that such messages are being sent from both local and international numbers, but clarified that WhatsApp does not issue messages of this nature.

The authority urged that clicking on suspicious links may lead to data theft or account hacking.

In light of this, the PTA has strongly advised users to avoid engaging with suspicious messages, refrain from clicking on any unverified links, and immediately block any questionable numbers.

To assist the public, the PTA has also issued guidance on how to report suspicious WhatsApp messages and encouraged users to consult the WhatsApp Help Center for support.

Furthermore, the authority stressed the importance of enabling two-step verification within WhatsApp to enhance digital security.

The PTA reiterated its commitment to public safety and urged all users to remain vigilant while using digital platforms.

In June, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) warned mobile users, advising them to make sure their SIM cards are registered under their name to avoid unauthorised usage.

According to a recent announcement on the social media platform, Facebook, PTA highlighted that users must verify their SIM ownership to avoid misuse by criminals.

Emphasising the SIM Registration measure is required as unauthorised individuals can misuse stolen personal information to acquire illegal mobile SIM cards, which may then be utilised for fraudulent purposes, criminal activities, or even acts of terrorism.