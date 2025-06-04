PTA issues SIM registration warning

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned mobile users, advising them to make sure their SIM cards are registered under their name to avoid unauthorised usage.

According to a recent announcement on the social media platform, Facebook, PTA highlighted that users must verify their SIM ownership to avoid misuse by criminals.

Emphasising the SIM Registration measure is required as unauthorised individuals can misuse stolen personal information to acquire illegal mobile SIM cards, which may then be utilised for fraudulent purposes, criminal activities, or even acts of terrorism.

To verify the number of SIM cards registered under your name, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recommends visiting cnic.sims.pk or sending your CNIC number via SMS to 668.

If you discover any SIM card registered in your name that you are not actively using, the PTA strongly advises blocking it immediately to prevent any potential misuse.

The PTA manages the 668 SIM Information System, enabling users to verify their registered SIM cards online.

Furthermore, as part of Pakistan’s Device Identification, SIM Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS), all mobile devices are required to be registered to ensure compliance with national security regulations.

