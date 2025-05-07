PTA blocks multiple YouTube channels, websites over anti-state propaganda

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken significant action against the spread of anti-Pakistan propaganda by blocking 16 YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube video links, and 32 websites.

According to PTA, this move was made in response to content that was aimed at spreading misleading and harmful narratives against the country.

PTA stated that this decision was taken in the interest of national security and the protection of Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. The blocked content from YouTube and websites were found to contain harmful and deceptive narratives designed to affect public opinion and harm national unity.

“The objective of this content was to influence public opinion negatively and damage national cohesion,” said PTA in an official statement.

The authority stressed that these measures are necessary to ensure the safety and integrity of Pakistan’s digital environment and to prevent the spread of divisive content.

It is worth mentioning here that the move from PTA came after India attacked Pakistan at several location in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

In a swift and decisive response to India’s “cowardly” missile attack, Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian aircraft and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarter.

Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to India’s misadventure.

As per the latest development, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of twenty six Pakistanis and injuries to 46 others in Indian strikes.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that eight Pakistani civilians were martyred and 35 others injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.

Back in December 2024, PTA blocked a total of over 1.4 million sites for illegal activities under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

According to an official document, PTA blocked 109771 sites in FY2023- 24.

In one year, 33634 sites were blocked citing defense and security threat while 268 blasphemous sites were suspended during the same period. Moreover, 55,723 unethical sites and 3618 sites were blocked under communal or hate speech threats.

PTA said 13,422 sites were blocked during last fiscal year for inciting religious hatred and 1,058 sites related were suspended for offensive content. And 2,428 sites were blocked for other illegal activities in one year.