PTA blocks over 1.4mln sites for illegal activities under PECA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked a total of over 1.4 million sites for illegal activities under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

According to an official document, PTA blocked 109771 sites in FY2023-24.

In one year, 33634 sites were blocked citing defense and security threat while 268 blasphemous sites were suspended during the same period. Moreover, 55,723 unethical sites and 3618 sites were blocked under communal or hate speech threats.

PTA said 13,422 sites were blocked during last fiscal year for inciting religious hatred and 1,058 sites related were suspended for offensive content. And 2,428 sites were blocked for other illegal activities in one year.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confiscated as many as 25 illegal mobile booster sets during a raid.

“Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Karachi, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Karachi, successfully conducted a raid against a retailer involved in the sale of illegal mobile boosters and amplifiers,” PTA said in a press release.

Read more: PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal mobile boosters

Earlier, the PTA launched Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2024 from December 9 to 15.

The week-long initiative aimed to bolster awareness of digital safety at the individual and consumer levels.

The campaign focused on online security, data privacy, and the legal aspects of cybercrimes under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority invited citizens, businesses, and educational institutions to participate and strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity environment by following our social media handles and posting and resharing our content.

The PTA is hosting expert discussions to equip individuals and organizations with essential knowledge to protect themselves from emerging cyber threats.