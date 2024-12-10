PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal mobile boosters

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday confiscated as many as 25 illegal mobile booster sets during a raid, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Karachi, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Karachi, successfully conducted a raid against a retailer involved in the sale of illegal mobile boosters and amplifiers,” PTA said in a press release.

The statement added, “During the raid, 25 mobile booster sets and one laptop were confiscated on the spot”.

An inquiry into the matter has been initiated by the FIA.

The authority said that “illegal amplifiers interfere with the licensed spectrum of PTA’s licensees, negatively impacting the Quality of Service (QoS) provided by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs)”

The statement further added “Consumers are advised to use only PTA Type-approved equipment.

In a separate development, the PTA launched Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2024 from December 9 to 15.

Read More: PTA reveals number of registered VPNs in Pakistan

This week-long initiative aims to bolster awareness of digital safety at the individual and consumer levels.

The campaign is focusing on online security, data privacy, and the legal aspects of cybercrimes under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority invited citizens, businesses, and educational institutions to participate and strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity environment by following our social media handles and posting and resharing our content.

The PTA is hosting expert discussions to equip individuals and organizations with essential knowledge to protect themselves from emerging cyber threats.