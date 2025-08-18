PTA issues guidelines for digital safety

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued guidelines for the public on password security to protect their financial and social media accounts.

“Your password is your first line of defense in the digital world. A strong password not only safeguards your personal data but also keeps cyber threats at bay,” the PTA said in a statement.

The guidelines issued by the PTA read that complex passwords are essential for financial services and email accounts. “Be sure to enable two-factor authentication and change your password regularly.”

The PTA asked the citizens not use the same password for multiple accounts. “Avoid weak passwords like dictionary words and dates of birth,” the authority said in its guidelines.

The PTA has directed citizens to create strong passwords by combining uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters.