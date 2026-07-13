ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a complete guideline for citizens to strengthen the security of their digital devices and protect personal data from cyber threats.

The PTA has encouraged users to adopt basic cybersecurity practices to safeguard smartphones, computers, and other devices.

The PTA advised users to secure their devices with strong passwords and biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or facial recognition.

The authority also recommended that users should regularly back up important documents, photos, and other files on cloud storage or external drives to minimize the risk of data loss.

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The PTA urged users in its guidelines to also use those features that limit screen time and limit access to specific applications and to control inappropriate material.

The authority also highlighted the importance of using location-tracking services, such as Apple’s Find My iPhone and Google’s Find My Device, to help locate lost or stolen devices.

Additionally, it also cautioned users to erase/ factory reset all personal data before selling or sending smartphones, tablets, or computers for repairs to prevent unauthorized access or misuse of personal information.