ISLAMABAD, June 24: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a scheduled network upgrade that may temporarily affect mobile device registration services.

According to the PTA, the upgrade activity will remain underway from 5pm on June 24 until 6am on June 25. The authority said the initiative is aimed at improving network security, stability and overall system performance.

The PTA stated that the Mobile Device Registration System (MDRS) could face intermittent disruptions or temporary outages during the maintenance window.

PTA’s technical teams will monitor the upgrade throughout. Special steps are being taken to keep impact on customers minimal, it added.

All services will be restored once the upgrade is complete, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said.

Earlier, the federal government had decided to introduce an installment facility for the payment of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) taxes on imported smartphones.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the Finance Bill 2026–27 in the National Assembly.

The National Assembly has approved the Finance Bill 2026–27, allowing an installment facility for the payment of PTA taxes on imported smartphones.

Under the approved bill, individuals liable to pay tax on imported mobile phone devices through the PTA’s Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) may pay the tax in installments according to the prescribed procedure.

The bill states that all installments must be paid before the end of the financial year in which the mobile phone is imported.

The new provision will allow PTA tax payments on both new and used imported mobile phones to be made in installments from July 1.

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