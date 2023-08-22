PTA registration fee for iPhones reduced

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reducecd the registration fee for older handsets of Apple iPhones following the announcement of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Following the FBR’s announcement to reduce taxes on Apple smartphones, the PTA reduced the registration fee for older iPhone handsets.

Related: Apple to compensate users amid iPhone performance slowdown

The PTA announced a reduction in the registration in two categories including passport-based and CNIC-based fees.